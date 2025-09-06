Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $35,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.31 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

