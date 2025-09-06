Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Lifevantage Corporation $LFVN

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.88% of Lifevantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 715,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 413,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 393,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,119 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifevantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Lifevantage Corporation has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Lifevantage Announces Dividend

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.15 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lifevantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFVN

Insider Activity at Lifevantage

In related news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,927.17. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lifevantage

(Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.