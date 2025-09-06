Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Lifevantage Corporation $LFVN

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.88% of Lifevantage at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 715,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 413,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 393,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,119 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifevantage Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Lifevantage Corporation has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.
Lifevantage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is 26.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lifevantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on LFVN
Insider Activity at Lifevantage
In related news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,927.17. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lifevantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
