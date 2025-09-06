Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.30% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 184,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,263,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,110 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 266,020 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 829,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $14.89 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

