Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 37,184 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBRG opened at $19.99 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.55.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

