Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958,790 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,191,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,008,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 781.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.06. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.1635 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

