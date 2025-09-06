Trexquant Investment LP Sells 237,336 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,336 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elastic N.V. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $479,221.74. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 165,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,651.13. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

