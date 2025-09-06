Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,517,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 825,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 153,173 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

