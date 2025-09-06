Truist Financial Boosts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $61.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 69,576 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,514,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,135,000 after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

