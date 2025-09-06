Truist Financial Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $104.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.66.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2%

Airbnb stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,180,015 shares in the company, valued at $164,494,091. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,674,926 shares of company stock worth $221,778,833 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

