Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $264.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,606,000 after buying an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,178,000 after acquiring an additional 206,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

