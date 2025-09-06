Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 199,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 197,404 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.