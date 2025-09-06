Truist Financial Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 951.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

