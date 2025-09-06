Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $100.91 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,324.84. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,325.32. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $7,126,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 187.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 943,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $18,458,000. 4D Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 133.7% in the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 1,369.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 63.9% in the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

