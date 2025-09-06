Twin City Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

