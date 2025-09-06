UBS Group Cuts Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $11.00

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TWO. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TWO stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investments news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 25.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.