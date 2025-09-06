Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $514.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

