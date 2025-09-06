Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in August

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 158,400 shares, anincreaseof187.5% from the July 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Unicaja Banco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Report on UNJCF

Unicaja Banco Price Performance

About Unicaja Banco

UNJCF stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

(Get Free Report)

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.