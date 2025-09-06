Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vale by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,018,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 877,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

