Valero Energy Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of VLO opened at $156.65 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

