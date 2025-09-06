Valt Technology Services (LON:VALT) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Valt Technology Services (LON:VALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Valt Technology Services Price Performance
VALT stock opened at GBX 4,020 on Thursday. Valt Technology Services has a 1-year low of GBX 2,670 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,093.57. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.40.
