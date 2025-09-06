VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Short Interest Update

VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,800 shares, agrowthof198.9% from the July 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 928,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Merk Gold ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,096,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.3%

OUNZ stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

