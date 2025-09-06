Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,516.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 449.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

