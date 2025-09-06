VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEON. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VEON opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $7.35. VEON had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 23.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

