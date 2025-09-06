Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 209,393 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $4,370,031.91. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,569,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,495,924.14. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.