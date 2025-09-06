Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Critical Contrast

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Barings Participation Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 27.18% 26.46% 13.03% Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Victory Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Victory Capital and Barings Participation Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $893.48 million 5.34 $288.86 million $4.05 17.64 Barings Participation Investors $18.78 million 11.06 N/A N/A N/A

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Victory Capital and Barings Participation Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital currently has a consensus target price of $73.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Barings Participation Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Barings Participation Investors

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

