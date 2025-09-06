Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The business’s revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,298,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,794.10. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,382 shares of company stock valued at $388,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,100,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 843,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 703,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 704,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 564,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

