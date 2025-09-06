Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 393,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,590,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,254,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,411.09. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $732.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

