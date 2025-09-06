Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Buy

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $488.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,801.44. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 5,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kelly Services by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

