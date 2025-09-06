Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) to “Hold”

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Ainos Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ainos has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

