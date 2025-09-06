Wall Street Zen Upgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Buy

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MLKN. Benchmark raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 36.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 346.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

