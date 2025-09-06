Walleye Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Accuray worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Accuray by 44.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 104.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $170.14 million, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.78 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

