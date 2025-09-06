Walleye Capital LLC Has $151,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 102,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%.The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

