Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 96.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 190,383 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 3,974.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 153.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.59 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

