Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,379,000 after buying an additional 430,787 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,637,000 after buying an additional 139,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after buying an additional 1,583,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

