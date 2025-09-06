Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1016149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Waterdrop Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $657.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.