Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $33.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 93,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 196.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 12,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 48.3% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

