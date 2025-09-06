Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BULL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Webull in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webull presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Webull Stock Down 2.6%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webull
Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
