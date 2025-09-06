Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $170.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:STZ opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.