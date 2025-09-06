Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $27.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,331 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

