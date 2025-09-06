Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 354.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

