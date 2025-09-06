Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Western Digital by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 219,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 106,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,387 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 86,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,806 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $92.04 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

