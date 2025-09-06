Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $17.46. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 4,310 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

