What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for AVDL Q2 Earnings?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.33 and a beta of 1.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

