What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Owlet Q1 Earnings?

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Owlet in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Owlet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Owlet’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Owlet Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of OWLT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

