What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for JCI FY2025 Earnings?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

