Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 193.1% in August

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 152,400 shares, anincreaseof193.1% from the July 31st total of 52,000 shares. Approximately9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.28. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1,494.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.