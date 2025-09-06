William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for BMY FY2028 Earnings

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

