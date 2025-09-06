William Blair Predicts Insmed’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 220.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,758.35. The trade was a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile



Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

