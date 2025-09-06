Wingstop’s (WING) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $309.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.73. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 16.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

