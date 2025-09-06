Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 318,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 345,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 167,143 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $26,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,976,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $153.10 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Baird R W raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

